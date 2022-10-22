Fire at Rockford restaurant limited by overnight delivery staff

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Officials say the "quick efforts" of an overnight delivery crew at a Rockford restaurant limited damage from a small fire overnight.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in the 7200 block of Walton St. just after 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a fire.
According to fire officials, a delivery crew found a fire near a permanently-installed space heater. The employees began using a fire extinguisher to fight the fire as 911 was called.
Minutes later, Rockford firefighters got to the scene and put out the rest of the fire.
Investigators say damage from the fire is estimated at $1,000. The cause has been deemed to be accidental.
RFD officials say damage was limited because of quick-thinking from the delivery crew at the restaurant.
RFD says the restaurant "will most likely be open for business without interruption" on Saturday.