Fire at Rockford business causes thousands of dollars worth of damage

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford business sees thousands of dollars in damage from a Friday morning fire.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to Heartwood Creations in the 200 block of 12th St. for a report of a fire on the roof just before 11 a.m. Friday.
As firefighters got to the scene, they found that as construction was ongoing on the business's roof, the materials caught on fire.
The fire then spread from the outside to the inside, affecting the roof's truss system. Firefighters were able to quickly get to the fire and put it out. No one was hurt.
Rockford Fire says they were assisted at the scene by the Rockford Fire Prevention Bureau and the City of Rockford Building Department.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage caused by the fire is estimated at $40,000.