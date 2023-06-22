Finance expert provides tips to recent graduates

WREX — When it comes to finances post-graduate life, many students may not know the best ways to use and save their money. However, one local financial expert has advice for recent graduates on how to handle their money in the coming years.
"My biggest piece of advice is that for someone graduating college, graduating high school will be to stay patient. You're not at the same point financially. You haven't accomplished the same things that your parents have so don't compare yourself to your parents. Stay patient. Work diligently. Work hard and good things will come," said Adam Ludwig, the Leader of the Anchor Wealth Management Group.
Ludwig also adds that drastic changes should not be made when it comes to their spending at this time in their lives.
"For a college graduate, I would say continue to continue live as if you're broke. You're used to living as if you're broke. You have no money. You're just working through school and investing in yourself, which is the best investment," Ludwig said.
Another tip he provides is having recent graduates use debit rather than credit cards to remain on-track financially.