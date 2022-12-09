Film festival debuts in Rockford Saturday evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The 815HORTS Film Festival makes its debut Saturday in Rockford. It's a new short film festival that will feature local short films, as well as a screening of the Sundance Film Festival short film program. It starts at 5 p.m. at the Rockford Public Library's Nordlof Center in Rockford.
"We're excited about just having a good time and bringing people together with a new program that has not been here in Rockford," said event director Nick Povalitis. "We've been fortunate to work out a relationship with Sundance to bring a screening event here to Rockford. From there, we pretty quickly built a program that spotlights local filmmakers and the local film community. I think that's what it's all about, leveraging big brands for more local impact."
One of those local filmmakers is Don Hatton, who produced Wolfdog, one of the short films that will screen Saturday night at the festival. He's also the founder of the Rockford Film Office. Hatton is excited to have an outlet for local artists to put their work on display.
"As a filmmaker from the area, it's just a great time to celebrate other filmmakers," Hatton said. "People don't realize how much filmmaking is actually going on in the city. It's a great time to feature those people and those filmmakers in conjunction with a global brand like Sundance as well."
Tickets are still available and can be purchased online in advance. Tickets are also available at the box office starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, an hour before the local films start screening. The Sundance Films will screen at 7 p.m.