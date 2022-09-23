FHN Memorial Hospital discontinues inpatient pediatric services after cases drop 54%

FREEPORT (WREX) — Starting Monday, October 3, FHN Memorial hospital will discontinue inpatient pediatric services.
Instead, the hospital will partner with a number of regional hospitals to provide those services.
FHN Memorial Hospital will continue to provide pediatric services in the Emergency Department.
“Please don’t hesitate to bring any member of your family to our ER for care,” said FHN President and CEO Mark Gridley MBA, FACHE.
“If your child requires immediate medical attention, our specially trained Emergency Room staff and providers are here to provide expert emergent care.”
FHN will still also offer pediatric office visits and outpatient surgical services like tonsillectomies, among others.
“This decision was not made lightly. As we have been able to offer advanced outpatient care in the office setting, the number of hospitalized pediatric patients at FHN has decreased by 54 percent over the past three years,” said FHN Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer Kathryn Martinez DHA, MSN, RN FACHE.
“When there is a low volume of inpatient pediatric patients, it is difficult to maintain the expertise and skill required to meet the clinical and developmental needs of our pediatric patients.”
Throughout Illinois, many rural and community hospitals already transfer more complex pediatric patients to regional children's hospitals.
Said Martinez, “Our collaboration with organizations who specialize in caring for pediatric patients such as UW Madison, UW Swedes, OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois Peoria, and other accepting facilities is in the best interest of our smallest and most vulnerable patients, and is in alignment with FHN’s vision of delivering healthcare excellence to our community.”
Pediatric healthcare services elsewhere throughout FHN are not affected.
FHN Pediatricians Adam Angelilli, MD, and Sarah Beaves, MD, continue to provide care for patients at the FHN Family Healthcare Center - Burchard Hills in Freeport.