FHN invites families, students to join 'Miles and Minutes' summer exercise program

FREEPORT, Ill. — FHN is bringing back its popular summer exercise program, Miles and Minutes, for families, students, and athletes.
Families across northwest Illinois are invited to turn their warm-weather chores into fun and cash for their schools.
Three prizes ($2,000, $1,000, and $500) will be awarded in three categories.
Summer exercises can include golf, 5K runs, hikes and walks, and even everyday physical activity like mowing the lawn and gardening can count as exercise.
The program began Monday, May 29 and runs through Sunday, August 27.
Participants can join at any time during the summer.
The competition is online-only and there is no charge to participate for those 12 years of age and older.
Registration and competition rules, as well as information about how many miles will be calculated to determine the winning school systems, is available online.
An online calculator will automatically convert to almost any type of physical activity into miles.
Prize categories are:
- School system with the most average "miles" logged per participant
- School system with the most "miles" total
- Schools not eligible for above prizes will be entered into a "sweepstakes" drawing to win one of three cash prizes
The program normalizes miles based on the number of students in each school system to help ensure that all schools have an equal chance to win, no matter their size or how many participants they enlist.
Prize money will be awarded in the fall.
Participants from any zip code can support any school system, so family members in Lena, for example, can designate that their miles go to the River Ridge school system if desired.
Running totals will be displayed on the website and reported throughout the summer, so participants can keep up with what's happening on Miles and Minutes Facebook page.
Winners (to be drawn at random) in the Sweepstakes category will receive of a prize of $500, $400, or $300. Read more about the Sweepstakes category here.
For more information about Miles and Minutes, visit the website or call FHN Marketing toll-free at 1-877-6000-FHN (1-877-600-0346) ext. 901.
School systems in FHN's service area include:
Aquin Schools
Chadwick-Milledgeville
Dakota School District
Durand School District
East Dubuque School District
Eastland School District
Forrestville Valley School District
Galena School District
Immanuel Lutheran School District
Lena-Winslow School District
Orangeville School District
Pearl City School District
Pecatonica School District
River Ridge School District
Scales Mound School District
Stockton School District
Tri-County Christian School
Warren School District
West Carroll School District
Freeport School District (All Freeport Academy minutes will be combined with Freeport School District's score and will not be ranked individually in the Miles and Minutes challenge.)