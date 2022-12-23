Festivus, the 'Seinfeld' holiday focused on airing grievances, is for everyone this year

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible. * WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in Machesney Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 7.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water levels may continue to fluctuate over the next few days, though it is currently on a downward trend. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&