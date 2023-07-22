Festival of Colors provides community resources

BELOIT (WREX) — All were welcome to attend the third annual Festival of Colors at Summit Park today in Beloit from noon to 5 P.M.
The festival featured free food, games, prizes and face painting- as well as access to community health resources.
The event was hosted by Advocates of Color- a group focused on creating an inclusive community, developing relationships with people of color in Rock County, and promoting the well-being of people of color.
Organizers wanted to use the day to provide the community with easy access to local resources.
"Festival of colors is really an event that is for the community," said Rapid Rehousing Case Manager for Advocates of Color Damonyka Roberts. "We were looking to try to bring the resources to them."
Advocates of Color was also looking to eliminate any challenges that people might face when seeking these resources in their communities.
"A lot of times people can't really get out of the house, or there's anxiety about finding places to get help, no matter what that could be," Roberts said. "So, we decided to bring them here."
The Festival of Colors continues to grow year after year, and Family Services' Advocates of Color hope to host another one next year.
Advocates of Color is a part of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. Family Services is a nonprofit organization that provides a variety of services to community members in Rock and Green counties. For more information on Family Services, you can visit there website at Family Services.