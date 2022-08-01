 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Festa Italiana: Family Pack Giveaway

  • 0
Festa-Italiana
By Andrew Carrigan

Call to win August 1 through the 5! 

815-335-3690

The first caller after 7am each day will win a Family 4-pack to Festa Italiana which includes 4 admission tickets, 2 ride wristbands, and a $20 food voucher (a $100 value!)

Prizes can be picked up Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All tickets must be picked up by Friday, August 5 at 4 p.m.

Festa Italiana will be held August 5 through 7 at 4000 St. Francis Drive in Rockford at the Boylan Catholic High School.

The August 1 prize has been won.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you