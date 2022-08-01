Festa Italiana: Family Pack Giveaway

Call to win August 1 through the 5!
815-335-3690
The first caller after 7am each day will win a Family 4-pack to Festa Italiana which includes 4 admission tickets, 2 ride wristbands, and a $20 food voucher (a $100 value!)
Prizes can be picked up Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All tickets must be picked up by Friday, August 5 at 4 p.m.
Festa Italiana will be held August 5 through 7 at 4000 St. Francis Drive in Rockford at the Boylan Catholic High School.
The August 1 prize has been won.