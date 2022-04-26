Feel a part of the community at Center St. Creamery in Durand

DURAND, Ill. (WREX) — As we look forward to hitting the 70's by next week, our next spot where the locals is just the place you want to hit up on a warm day.
Center St. Creamery in Durand has ice cream, iced coffees and a whole lot more you won't want to miss.
It all started as a passion project for Jaclyn Frank.
"We just happened to see this in progress and we approached the owners at the time before it even opened and we said we want to by it," says Frank.
Opening an ice cream shop is something she never thought she would do in her life, but Center St. Creamery has been open for two years now and Frank says the time has flow by.
"I have made to many friends, have had so many neat conversations with people," she says. "The same people come back, some times twice a day, and I find that very rewarding."
The people of Durand have embraced her with open arms and made her place their place.
"I could stop somewhere like, I have to go to the grocery store and get something, but I run into five people in the grocery store," says Frank, "and instead of running in and out in 5 or 10 minutes, I'm in there an hour talking to people."
That small town support is what has made the difference for Frank. Neighbors helping neighbors, ensuring the entire community thrives.
"It makes you feel good to talk to people and know you have so many friends to tell stories, cry on each others shoulders, its neat."
It doesn't hurt that customers get a pretty sweet treat out of that exchange.
"We have wonderful coffee and ice cream, we have the Chocolate Shoppe Premium ice cream," says Frank, "its great, I would never sell any other type of ice cream."
Whether you're filling up on ice-cream, getting a sandwich to go or grabbing a gift for someone that you love, the shop has you covered.
"My husband thought I was crazy but we did it!"
Center St. Creamery is open seven days a week and is located at 425 Center Street in Durand.