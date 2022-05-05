Federal Reserve bumps interest rates up by .5%; what a local financial advisor says to do next

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Inflation continues to rise, hitting records not seen in 40 years. That's why the Federal Reserve is striking back, hiking interest rates by half a percentage point. According to NBC News, it's the largest leap in more than 20 years.
Now, consumers and investors are preparing to dig deeper in their pockets or bow out.
But could rising interest rates help the market overtime? Experts at Savant Wealth Management in Rockford say it's possible and now is a good time to prepare their clients for their financial future.
Savant Wealth Management Financial Advisor Jeff Lewis says the Fed's price jump was not a surprise; but the ripple effects it causes could be to some, especially for those already in need of financial relief.
A .5% bump in federal interest rates means the overall rate will now sit in the 0.75%-1% range. With inflation taking up a lot of cash, the dent is now growing bigger.
"Because when you increase interest rates, you're increasing the costs for consumers to borrow money for cars or mortgages. But then also on the business side, it's increasing the cost for businesses to borrow money to invest back into their business. So what they are looking to do is potentially slow the rate of spending in the economy to potentially lower the inflation levels going forward," said Lewis.
It's a double whammy for those looking to buy a home, finance a mortgage, or purchase a car right now. That's because supply is low which causes prices to go up and now with interest rates rising, the cost will likely get even higher.
"It's definitely something where people are facing the question of, 'well, do I pay cash for something as opposed to financing?' Well, that's great if you have the cash to do it; but not everyone has cash to spend on a $30,000 or $40,000 car or even a $20,000 car," said Lewis.
Lewis went on to say that Americans have been in worst situations before and it's better to focus on the things you can control.
"Increases in interest rates are going to affect everyone. So what I have been telling a lot of my clients and working on is maybe just sitting down revising. 'What kind of debt do you have out there: do you have a mortgage, do you have a car loan, do you have credit card debt," said Lewis. "Really prioritizing, 'which ones should I be paying off first, if the interests rates are going to be increasing, and what's the plan to combat that over the next few months?"
Lewis says he anticipates more hikes from the Federal Reserve this year but hopes it'll be a slow climb (.25%-.5%) so consumers can budget accordingly. He says the end to rate increases all depends on if inflation reduces and to what level.
Lewis is also reminding those on a home-buying journey, a 6% interest rate on a mortgage right now is a bargain when comparing to 40 years ago when it was about 20%.