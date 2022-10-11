Federal Grants Go Toward Tackling Rockford Crime Rates

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The City of Rockford's Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention was just awarded two federal grants from the Department of Justice.
The federal grants hope to address Rockford's crime rate by focusing on the city's youth and preventing them from turning into future aggressors.
The two federal grants will total over 1 million dollars, aiming to close the gap to prevent domestic and sexual violence.
Jennifer Cacciapaglia is the director of the Mayor's Office of Domestic and Community Violence Protection that will oversee the implementation of these grants.
"When you are a young person and you are exposed to violence, we know that 60 to 70 percent of our young juvenile offenders who are being arrested for violent crimes are documented as having been previously exposed as a victim or witness to domestic or sexual violence," explains Cacciapaglia.
A $350,000 grant will be used to train organizations like the Rockford Park District and YMCA on how to teach young boys to develop healthy relationships and find alternatives to violence.
"And to be vocal bystanders, active bystanders, so that when they see this sort of violence happening or they hear language that contains violence against women or girls or the LGBTQIA+ community that they might feel more empowered and emboldened to speak up," says Jennifer.
The training hopes to build a community of young men and boys who are leaders and prevent violence against women.
An $850,000 grant will go towards a community healing center at the Boys and Girls Club located at that will provide services like therapy and mentorship for victims of violence.
"We have our violence prevention programs that we call our smart moves which is skills mastery and resistance training where we teach the kids conflict resolution, how to avoid situations then we also have specific programs like our smart girls programs that work on our young ladies what is healthy relationship," explains Chip Stoner, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford.
The grant would also extend resources to families and not just kids of the Boys and Girls Club.
"And also provide opportunities to the families when the kids are in school and the building is available, well then that's an opportunity to provide services, " details President Stoner.
The City hopes to bring all the necessary tools to our youth to build a stronger community.
"To give them all of the encouragement, love and opportunity for recovery that we can, it is through those efforts and building equity that we believe is our greatest opportunity to fight overall our violent crime rate in Rockford," says Director Cacciapaglia.
The federal grants will be distributed over the next 3 years and will include at least 6 months of planning before they are implemented.