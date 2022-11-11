Federal funding makes sure no one is left out of the Coronado spotlight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For years, The Friends of the Coronado has hosted a program called "REACH for the Stars," which gives fourth grade students a free trip with their class to see a play at the Coronado Theatre.
"REACH for the Stars" still runs strong today, and will continue to give fourth graders the chance to get inspired by the lights, stage and performers who grace it, but there was a snag over the past two years.
COVID-19 shut down almost every type of gathering, including ones at the Coronado. Two years went by without kids getting an experience at the theatre.
Winnebago County Board member Angela Fellars wanted to make sure those students didn't feel left out. She got $10,000 in American Rescue Plan funds approved by the Winnebago County Board so that fifth and sixth graders (the two grades that missed out on the program because of COVID) can go see a show with their class.
She says it's vital to expose kids to the arts because data shows it benefits their lives in more ways than one.
"I wanted to support this program because children who are exposed to the arts score better on tests, they do better on math and cognitive ability, they have lower levels of stress which is something we saw addressing the mental health of students," Fellars said.
The funding will impact approximately 8,000 kids who weren't able to participate in "REACH for the Stars" because of COVID.