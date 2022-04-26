Federal Aviation Administration initiates formal consultation with Chicago Rockford International Airport

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Yesterday, April 25, Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) updated the progress on the Section 7 consultation under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).
Environmental concern has been a part of the RFD construction since the 2018/2019 season. After the Environmental Assessment came back saying that there was no environmental impact RFD started construction on different portions of the development. In August 2021, construction came to a halt again due to the new discovery of the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee.
The FAA initiated informal consultation in the fall of 2021 "including investigating the potential effects of the cargo expansion on the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee that was reported at the airport,” said Zack Oakley, Deputy Director of Operations and Planning at RFD.
Over the past seven months RFD has worked to develop and submit their Biological Assessment to the FAA. This assessment was to identify the expansion project and its affect to the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee.
The FAA reviewed the Biological Assessment and summited it to the US Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS). According to Oakley this "initiates formal consultation under Section 7 of the ESA.” Under formal consultation, USFWS has up to 135 days to review the Biological Assessment and issue their own Biological Opinion.
Once the Biological Opinion is released more updates from RFD will be announced. Overall, because of the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee construction will wait until the fall of 2022 to reduce the impact to this federally endangered species.