Vandenburgh reflects on big season, looks ahead to NFL Draft

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Zeke Vandenburgh finished his final season of college football at Illinois State. Then things got really busy.
"It's really just been a crazy past few weeks after the season ended," Vandenburgh said. "Just a really humbling experience seeing a lot of recognition and people giving you awards, sometimes you never even knew existed. You never dreamed of getting so it's been really cool."
He was named an FCS All-American, the Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Year and Scholar Athlete of the Year, and is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given out in January to the best defensive player at the FCS level. Vandenburgh knows he's never been the most athletic guy on the field, but his dedication to his craft put him into a position to succeed.
"A bunch of consistent work," Vandenburgh said is what he attributes to this year's success. "Every offseason I tried to make big strides. Really just my upbringing. I credit my parents a lot for how they raised me. I owe it all to them."
He also credits the support of the Pretzel City for helping motivate him.
"Just really thankful for the city as a whole," he said. "I can definitely feel the support whenever I get an award or have a good game. People are always reaching out from Freeport. I really appreciate the city as a whole."
Vandenburgh stays in shape at Fitness Lifestyles in Freeport while he's home. He's getting ready to head to Minnesota to train for a couple of months, as he gears up for the NFL Draft process. Just days after he gets there, he flies to Texas for the Buchanan Award ceremony, then to the Hula Bowl to try to impress NFL scouts against high-level competition. Then he'll go back to Minnesota to put himself in position to get drafted in the spring.
"I'm really excited because it's finally here," Vandenburgh said. "It's been something that I've been dreaming to have a chance to do and you just hope you put yourself in a position by the time you're done playing college football to even have this opportunity. I'm ready to get after it."
He got after quarterbacks all season, and looks to add to the growing list of NFL players from the area.