UW Health child life coordinator making days bright for young patients

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We go to hospitals to heal, whether it be a stomach or an emergency procedure.
Regardless of the condition and the help, an extended stay in a hospital room can take a toll.
Physically, mentally, emotionally and particularly for kids.
When the youngest patients start to get down at UW Health SwedishAmerican, Stacy Zell-Weavel is often the one appearing by their side to help them through it as the hospitals Child Life Coordinator.
"Our biggest goal is to help reduce the stress of hospitalization for patients and their families," Zell-Weavel said.
In her own words, Zell-Weavel believes she stumbled into a career in child life.
It wasn't a decision she had at heart from the start.
In fact, education was the initial goal that ultimately led her down the path to child life.
"Child life is such a small field out there. Not many people have heard of it. Once I learned more about it, I knew it was a perfect fit.
Despite her description, this role for Zell-Weavel isn't much of a surprise when she starts talking about her childhood.
As a girl she used to accompany a friend who had muscular dystrophy to camp where she was opened up to what it means to work with kids.
"I found that was really wonderful work helping kids be kids even though there may be some barriers," Zell-Weavel said.
Helping kids overcome barriers has been a mission more than 25 years in the making for Zell-Weavel.
She's cared for families like Donnann Tritten's.
Tritten's son has passed away, but while he was admitted at Rockford Memorial Hospital, Zell-Weavel did everything she could to care for him and the family as a whole.
"She made sure Maddie, our daughter who was eight at the time, have things to do while she was in the waiting room and she talked to her about grief," Tritten said.
"She is so caring and so compassionate and just has a way of connecting with people."
Zell-Weavel has seen kids go through some difficult situations over the years, particularly once COVID-19 took hold making visitation more challenging.
"Families are separated so to have some ways to show some additional support, comfort, love means so much to us but also so much to the families as well going through these experiences," Zell-Weavel.
It's photo like these that keep Zell-Weavel going through those dark moments.
Picture proof of that support, love and comfort.
"When you do see, painting pumpkins and decorating rocks and being out in our healing garden blowing bubbles. That's what fuels you to continue that work and gets you through those harder days," Zell-Weavel said.
If you know anyone trying to shine a light in our community, you can fill out a nomination form here or you can email eleake@wrex.com