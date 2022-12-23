Top 13 Sports Stories of 2022

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our area saw some impressive and inspiring sports stories throughout 2022. It was tough to narrow down and we had to leave off a few worthy candidates (Forreston's Cardiac Cardinals softball team, Ledius Felipe making the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National, track and field state champs), but here is a look at our Top 13 of 2022. We enjoyed covering all these stories throughout the year and look forward to more great sports stories in 2023.
13. Girls Golf State Success - The Rockford area produced some great finishes in the high school golf state tournament, with a couple of girls leading the way with 2nd place finishes. Boylan's Ella Greenberg took 2nd in the 1-A state tournament, helping the Lady Titans finish 2nd as a team, the best finish in program history. Guilford's Kayla Sayyalinh took 2nd in the 2-A state tournament, finishing off her stellar career in style. Greenberg and Sayyalinh will both golf in college next fall, as they continue the upward trend of girls golf in the Rockford area.
12. Angel Martinez Returns to the Ring - Rockford boxer Angel Martinez took a hiatus from the sport of boxing when he decided to join the military after high school. Martinez was one of the most decorated amateur boxers in Rockford history, even winning the National Golden Gloves tournament. Martinez returned to the boxing ring for a showcase fight in his hometown at the inaugural Rockford Boxing Classic. Martinez won his fight, potentially setting himself up for a comeback to the ring.
11. Vederian Lowe Gets Drafted - Auburn High School grad Vederian Lowe got the call he always dreamed of this year. The offensive lineman was chosen in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. The former Fighting Illini offensive tackle played a backup role for the NFC North champion Vikings, getting a little playing time late in the season for a team that's gearing up for a playoff run.
10. State Swimming Success - It was a big year for swimmers at the state meets, with East's Camden Taylor scoring two top five finishes in the boys state meet. Hononegah's Gracie Colvin notched a pair of top ten finishes in the girls state meet. Those were some of the best finishes for area swimmers in recent years.
9. Small-Town Hoops Coming up Big - High school basketball teams from our smaller communities stepped up and put together strong seasons. The Winnebago girls were a force all season, beating up bigger competition at various games throughout the year, eventually taking 2nd in the state 2-A tournament, all while rallying the orange and black faithful. Galena's girls also took 2nd in the 1-A tournament, and the Lady Pirates return a lot of talent this season. Scales Mound captured the hearts of the area, as one of the smallest schools in the state made a run to the state tournament, taking 3rd place. The players from the highest point in Illinois reached the highest point in Illinois high school basketball, packing small-town gyms along the way.
8. IceHogs Get Upgrades - The Rockford IceHogs got some upgrades to the newly-renamed BMO Center, with the new videoboard being the featured amenity. The IceHogs also unveiled a new-look Hammy mascot at their season opener. Hammy has gotten mixed reviews from the IceHogs faithful through the first part of the season.
7. Girls Wrestling State Champs - The IHSA featured girls wrestling at the state level for the first time in 2022, with a few local girls bringing home state championships. Freeport's Cadence Diduch dominated her way to a state title. Hononegah teammates and sisters Rose and Angelina Cassioppi also both won state championships, setting the foundation for girls wrestling at the state level.
6. Harlem Bowling Keeps Rolling - Harlem's boys and girls bowling teams both came home with national championships, continuing their tradition of winning, while cementing their status as a bowling powerhouse. The Huskies celebrated the accomplishment together, and some of the bowlers are continuing their careers at the next level in college.
5. From Orangeville to Team USA - Orangeville native Tessa Janecke made the United States Women's Hockey National Team, playing for the U.S. against Canada in the Rivalry Series games in December. Janecke, now a freshman at Penn State, also played in the 18U World Championships, helping the United States earn a silver medal. The experience puts Janecke on track to possibly represent her country at the 2026 Winter Olympics, showing that small-town kids can accomplish their biggest goals with a lot of hard work.
4. Fred VanVleet, NBA All-Star - Rockford native Fred VanVleet added another accomplishment to his NBA career, being named an All-Star for the first time. VanVleet played in the All-Star Game in Cleveland, also participating in the 3-Point Shootout. It's another big moment for the undrafted guard, who helped lead the Toronto Raptors to an NBA Championship in 2019. He can now call himself both a champion and an All-Star. And VanVleet gets it done off the court as well, being named a finalist for the NBA's Social Justice Award. He also brought back his FVV Fest and basketball camp to his hometown this past summer, proving his commitment to Rockford never wavers.
3. Aquin, G-K Win Volleyball State Titles - Two teams from the area found the ultimate success on the volleyball court this fall, with Aquin and Genoa-Kingston winning state championships. Aquin bounced back after falling just short in 2021. The Lady Dawgs came into this year on a mission, displaying a laser-like focus on the task at hand, while also mixing in plenty of fun along the way. The Lady Cogs kept the gears turning toward a 2-A state championship, taking home the program's first state title and the third team title in school history. It was a big year for volleyball, as one of our area's top sports in terms of turning out high-level talent, finished the job with state championships.
2. RVC Softball Wins 8th Straight Title - Eight is enough, or is it for the Rock Valley College softball team? The Lady Golden Eagles soared to an 8th straight NJCAA Division III national championship, setting the gold standard for junior college softball. Now RVC moves up to the NJCAA DII ranks, facing tougher competition while also being able to offer scholarship money to players. As they move up in class, RVC looks to start a new streak of DII national championships in 2023.
1. Lena-Winslow Football Dominates - Lena-Winslow won its third straight state championship, and its sixth since 2010. The Panthers reloaded once again, with a trio of backs leading the way behind a strong offensive line. Lena-Winslow dominated almost everybody it faced this season, with its closest game being a two touchdown win over rival Forreston. The Panthers outscored their opponents 700-160 this season, an average of almost 40 points per game. Head coach Ric Arand led the team to its sixth state championship, as the culture he's helped build and sustain came through yet again, proving the NUIC remains the standard for small-school high school football. The league produced four state quarterfinalists, with Lena-Winslow emerging on top for another state title, this time finishing an undefeated season in Champaign with a 30-8 win over Camp Point Central.