Summer kicks off on hot night for Dixon City Market

DIXON (WREX) — The Dixon City Market got summer started on a high note in Lee Co., with the third week of the market along the riverfront. The Dixon City Market features about 60 vendors, including some non-profits that showcase what they offer to the community.
"We get people from all over the Sauk Valley area who come here to be a vendor, as well as come in to check out the vendors," said Jennifer Lang, the events director for Discover Dixon.
The Dixon City Market has grown a lot since it first started in 2014, expanding quite a bit this year.
"Last year we were busting at the seams so we went to the city and asked for some more road closures so when we started our 2023 season, we were able to max out at 60 vendors," Lang said. "Sometimes people ask us to expand and I'm not sure where quite yet."
The market takes a break for two weeks as Petunia Fest takes over Dixon. Dixon City Market picks back up July 12 and runs through the end of August, every Wed. from 5-8 p.m. along the waterfront. To see our coverage from Wednesday night, click on the videos above.