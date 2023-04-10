Special siblings: Molly and Jack Hughes

ROCKTON (WREX) — When Molly Hughes is scoring goals for Hononegah's soccer team, her biggest supporter is always right there cheering for her.
"I feel like we have a different sibling relationship than most people," Hughes said.
Jack Hughes is Molly's little brother. He has quadriplegia cerebral palsy, but that doesn't stop him from doing little brother things to his big sister.
"He's just a great person to know," Molly said of Jack. "He's a typical little brother. He's trying to mess with me right now."
"Not good, not good, no way," Jack chimed in with his AAC device.
"Jack, come on," Molly quipped back.
The AAC device helps him communicate by using his eyes to choose words and phrases.
"I like to watch my sister play soccer," Jack said through his device.
Molly wrote 'Jack Vibes' on her cleats. Her little brother sends those her way every game.
"Sometimes when I get frustrated or the game's not going too well, I'll just look over at him and he'll smile at me or I'll see him watching me," Molly explains. "It just puts me in a much better mood and excited to play."
Molly and Jack play Buddy Baseball and Buddy Soccer together, and also run races. Like most kids, Jack likes to go fast, and he proudly displays his 4th of July race medals.
"She likes to cheer for me," Jack said.
"'I do," Molly proudly responds.
"Molly and I like to play together," Jack continues. "We are friends."
They sometimes build Lego sets together, bringing out a big smile from Jack. He's inspired Molly to become a special education teacher.
"I think it's a really underrepresented part of education," she said. "I'd love to make a difference in that aspect. I just feel like it's truly my passion and Jack kind of unlocked that for me."
"He's come a long way and I'm very proud of him. He works hard everyday. He goes through a lot of challenges most people couldn't even fathom."
For some phrases, Jack doesn't need technology.
"I love you," he said.
"I love you too," Molly responds.
That sibling love is undeniable, and it's only grown stronger through the years as Molly and Jack Hughes serve as an unbreakable support system for one another.