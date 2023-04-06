Sky Carp unveil new menu options

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — As the crews get ABC Supply Stadium ready for Opening Day, the concessions crews are hard at work behind the scenes, testing some new items for the new season.
"That's one of our big things every year," said Sky Carp assistant GM of food and beverage Jared Takacs. "We always try to make sure we're adding in some new food items because you don't want things to get stale."
"Variety is always important," echoed Sky Carp President Zach Brockman. "Especially in our business. You have to add something new and fun each year. If you don't, you become a little bit irrelevant. But we're excited."
Some of the new food offerings for this season include a jumbo hot dog, a burnt ends sandwich, Philly cheesesteak nachos, a pork quesadilla and a smoked jalapeno and cheddar brat. There's also a new drink to wash it down.
"We're doing a watermelon-mint margarita in the stands this year, which I'm pretty excited about," Takacs said. "On a hot summer day, that should be a good, refreshing drink for everybody."
The home opener brings a lot of energy and excitement for the players and the fans, but also for the food and beverage crew.
"I'm super excited," said Takacs. "I can't wait for that first game tomorrow, our home opener. I think it's going to be great. I think these new food items are going to be very enjoyable for our fans. On top of these new food items, we still have a lot of our classics that people love and can still come in and enjoy."
Whether it's a classic hot dog or some of the new items, fans can expect a lot of choices when they come out to the ballpark this year. The Sky Carp open their season at home Friday night at 6:35 p.m.