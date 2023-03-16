Scientist at Nachusa Grasslands doing work to preserve the prairie

FRANKLIN GROVE (WREX) — Dr. Elizabeth Bach walks back into the prairie at Nachusa Grasslands after a long winter.
"I need the winter to do data analysis and writing," Dr. Bach said. "But I'm excited to get back outside on the prairie as things warm up."
Dr. Bach is an ecosystem restoration scientist. She started working at Nachusa in 2018, and about a year ago she published a paper analyzing 20 years of data that shows conservation efforts at the prairie are working.
"What I'm really proud of is this long-term vision of the community here," she said. "The work at Nachusa really focuses on bringing folks together behind the conservation work, the science, all of the activities we do here. It's really a group effort and it's wonderful to be part of something larger."
The work even opened the gate to introduce bison into the prairie, just as it was hundreds of years ago. Two centuries ago, most of Illinois looked like this. Now, just a few thousand acres of prairie remain in the Prairie State.
"This project is unique in that it's a blend of some hilltop prairies that actually have never been plowed or converted to agricultural lands, so they're really important sources of really rare and diverse plant and animal communities," Dr. Bach explains. "Over the past 30 years, the Nature Conservancy has worked to restore and replant prairies across this landscape."
As a woman in science, Dr. Bach says she had great women mentors who helped her find her footing.
"I feel like that path has become more available to me because of the leaders who have come before me," she said. "From the mentorship and support I've had along the way. Every year I see more and more women at meetings and participating in this work."
Now, she serves that mentorship role to college students who come to do research at Nachusa.
"A really important part of what I do here is be an additional mentor and support for those graduate students," Dr. Bach said. "And to start looking at new doors and new ways of doing science through this conservation lens and with a non-profit organization like the Nature Conservancy."
Dr. Bach has been busy getting ready for prescribed fire season. She took a break over the past week to speak at the Global Soil Biodiversity Conference in Ireland. As Dr. Bach thinks about the significance of prairies in our state's history, she also understands the importance of preserving them, and helping them thrive in a challenging time.
"The real goal here is to think about the future and bringing these native plants and animals together and setting them up to respond to a landscape and a climate that isn't the same as it was 200 years ago," she says.
While the bison relax on a chilly March day, Dr. Bach will continue her work to ensure prairie in the Prairie State remains viable for years to come.