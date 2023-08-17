Rockford brewery taps AI for new beer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Artificial intelligence is creeping into many facets of our lives, from education to work, and now a local brewery is using it to make a beer. Urban Forest Craft Brewing will release 'Put the AI in sAIson,' this weekend. It's a traditional Belgian Saison made with a recipe generated through artificial intelligence.
"I don't feel too worried that they're coming to take my job yet because a normal recipe for us calls for maybe 500 pounds of barley. This one called for 10,000," said Urban Forest co-founder and head brewer Alex Cando. "So it was a little off but I took the ratios and scaled it to our system and made the beer following their specs."
Cando says they even used AI to generate a label and a description for the beer. Cando is not the biggest fan of Belgian Saison beers, but wanted to brew one for his customers. So he came up with the idea of using AI to help him.
"It came time to develop a recipe for it and I was kind of uninspired," Cando explains. "So I thought, 'Why don't I ask AI for help?' I went on and prompted AI to generate a five-barrel recipe for an authentic Belgian Saison and this is what came out. So it's just kind of a fun way to keep it fresh."
Urban Forest opened in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, a challenging time to open a business. But the brewery has built up a strong following over the past three years. Cando says he's tinkering with the idea of making an AI-inspired series, including an A-IPA, but he'll have to see how this one is received. It goes on tap Friday at Urban Forest Craft Brewing on Riverside Blvd. in Rockford.