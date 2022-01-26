Rick's Ribs in Loves Park serving up authentic BBQ and soul food sides

LOVES PARK (WREX) -- As part of Rockford Region restaurant week we're highlighting good eats across town.
If you're driving down East Riverside you might miss it, but the smell coming from Rick's Ribs will make you do a U-turn.
"I have the most famous ribs in Rockford. I might be a little bias, but hey I think it's great," Owner of Rick's Ribs, Ricky Love Sr. said.
Ricky Love Sr. has been on the grill for over 25 years cooking for his church and his family, but about 6 years ago he decided to take his talents one step further.
Rick went from selling rib tip dinners out of a tent into his very own building.
"It was amazing that the lady waited on me to make a few dollars to work my way on up in here," Love said.
Since the doors opened, it's been a big hit. Customers said the special sauce is good for the soul.
"If he run out of sauce you'll come out here and see a lot of mad people," A customer exclaimed.
Some people may be wondering what's inside the secret sauce.
"I'm gonna tell them it's got a lot of love in it," Love said.
For Rick, it's more than the sauce he takes pride in being a black business owner saying there's not many in town, but he's hoping for more.
"We need some more black-owned businesses," Love said. "Just gave me something to strive for because why not open my own door, turn my own key, and punch my own clock."
Rick wakes up at the crack of dawn each day, but said he wouldn't have it any other way.
"It's my heart, I love doing what I do if I didn't I wouldn't be out here in this cold right now," Love said.
Rick's Ribs is bringing you food with flavor and lots of love.
"They say this is delicious I need you to come home with me, they want me to fix that food for them," Love said.
Rick plans on keeping his restaurant in the family for years to come and hopes to expand to a bigger location in the future.
Rick's Ribs is located at 349 E Riverside Blvd, Loves Park, IL 61111.
Temporary hours are Wednesday and Thursday from Noon-7 p.m.
Phone Number: 779-210-3140