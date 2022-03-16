Preview: Beloit mom mourns loss of son, demands transparency from police

BELOIT (WREX) — Theresa Jackson describes her son Jion as quiet.
If he liked you he liked you, but wouldn't really go out of his way to bother anybody.
"He loved basketball, he hated school so he struggled with school but he pushed and graduated," Jackson said.
Jion Broomfield has a diploma with his name on it, something his mother always wanted.
However, on January 29 2022, Jackson went through something no parent ever wants to even dream of going through.
"Some of his family were getting calls first and then one of his friends called me saying 'you need to come to the hospital, Jion's been shot,'" Jackson said.
Broomfield was shot in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School during a basketball game, ultimately dying from his injuries.
It's left his family scarred as they mourn his loss, and calling out city leaders for change and transparency to end this violent trend.
Tune in Thursday, March 17 on 13 News at 10 to hear more on the family's emotional struggle and from Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles on what's being done now to connect the community more with their local law enforcement.