...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting 40 to 45 mph expected this
afternoon. Northwest winds gusting to 45 mph expected this
evening behind a cold front.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers or squalls early to
mid-evening may produce bursts of heavy snow, sudden visibility
reductions, and quick accumulations of less than one inch in 30
minutes or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

PREVIEW: 13 WREX's Black History Month series continues highlighting African-American leaders in medicine

Black History

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As part of Black history month, 13 WREX is highlighting Black culture.

On Monday, Feb. 21st we take a trip down memory lane remembering Black pioneers in medicine and look ahead to healthcare leaders making a difference in the Stateline.

Contributions of Black leaders in healthcare dates back centuries. Many black pioneers paved the way for healthcare leaders of today.

"I feel like when you're doing the work of God nothing can stand in your way," Owner of Integrative Healing Center, Dr. Elisha Robinson said.

Dr. Elisha Robinson is the owner of Integrative Healing Center in Rockford.

"I knew that being a Black woman I needed to forge my own path," Dr. Robinson said.

She left the health system to operate her own private practice. As a board-certified general surgeon, and fellowship trained breast surgeon she now focuses on holistic health.

"My father was a herbalist so growing up that's all I knew was how to treat the body naturally," Dr. Robinson said.

There's also a new leader working for OSF Healthcare in Rockford.

Edward ‘Teddy’ Aribisala accepted the position of director of oncology services for OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center Patricia D. Pepe Center for Cancer Care.

"It feels like I've been here for a long time everybody has just been fantastic just feel as if I've known them all along," Director of Oncology Services, Edward ‘Teddy’ Aribisala said.

Teddy comes to Rockford with more than 16 years of expertise in oncology leadership.

"The role that I'm in is not dependent on the color or the creed or the sex," Aribisala said. "I just happen to be here because of my qualifications and there's a job I need to do."

Both health leaders are using their platforms to spark change.

You can watch the full report Monday, Feb. 21st on 13 News at 10.

