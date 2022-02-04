PREVIEW: 13 WREX's Black History Month series begin with deep dive into hair discrimination

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As part of black history month, 13 WREX is highlighting black culture.
The three week series begins with a look into Illinois' new law banning hair discrimination in schools.
State senator Mike Simmons, who wears his hair in freeform locs, led the charge in getting the hair discrimination law passed.
"My legislation is an anti-racist piece of legislation because it makes that now illegal in all of our schools. You literally can't have a school teacher or authority figure tell a black child your hair is unprofessional. That is no longer legal in Illinois," Sen. Simmons said.
Styles like braids, locs, corn rolls, and afros are rich in black culture. Some people say it's also a breeding ground for inappropriate comments.
"We know our society sends a whole lot of spoken and unspoken signals that says your hair is "not professional" that's what they say or there's always some adjective we know that's usually just coded racism," Sen. Simmons said.
The goal of this new law is to normalize black hair inclusion and show Black children it's okay to express yourself.
You'll hear from a Rockford mom and daughter about embracing your natural hair, and what this new law means to them.
You can watch the full report Monday, Feb. 7th on 13 News at 10 after the Winter Olympics.