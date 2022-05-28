Oregon Ganymedes show out on The Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, IA (WREX) — There wasn't a cloud in the sky as the Oregon Ganymedes ran on to The Field of Dreams on Friday.
The Ganymedes, a vintage base ball team, play the game like it's 1860 which means no gloves, wool uniforms and several other rule changes.
The team travels all across the Midwest to play other vintage teams, but Friday brought a special occasion at The Field of Dreams.
The game brought two Ganymedes who moved away from Oregon back to play with their team including Steve Tilton from Texas and Jamie Throw from Arizona. The two along with most of the Ganymedes roster were high school classmates, but even after decades away from each other, they still come together to play a couple times a year.
The Field of Dreams provided an easy excuse for Tilton to make the trip.
"Field of Dreams, 80s/90s, you watched it," Tilton said. "It's a special movie, you watched with your friends, you watched it with your family, even for guys a lot of them admit that they cried at it."
Throw has a special connection to the movie, and says it was special to suit up and play on the field he's seen on the movie screen for years.
"My grandfather was my father," Throw said. "He raised me as a kid, it was actually one of the first baseball movies he got me, and it wasn’t until I got older when you watch the movie and see the ending, him trying to play catch with his dad. For me, my grandpa passed away in 2005, so it’s even more important for me to make it out here."
The Ganymedes dropped both their games against their opponent, The Canton Cornshuckers, including a nail-biting back and forth game one which ended 8-7 in favor of Canton.