McShane chasing pro football dream four years after playing

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Steve McShane is hard at work. He hasn't played a football game since 2018, when he was still at Western Illinois.
"I called my brother Vance," McShane explains. "I was like, 'Bro, I haven't dreamed of scoring a touchdown in four years. I just scored a touchdown last night.' He was like, 'Bro, it's coming. Keep dreaming big.'"
It could be coming as he waits to hear his name called in this week's XFL Draft. He was picked up by the Houston Roughnecks late in 2019 before COVID shut down the league. It's coming back now and McShane hopes to get the call.
"It's not the NFL, but my name is still getting called," McShane says. "That's a big thing to me."
But the last time he was in an XFL camp, McShane tore his Achilles tendon. It was the first major injury of his life, just days into 2020.
"I was in training camp in the XFL and I was doing a bag drill," he recalls. "I went over it and boom, it just popped. I looked back and I'm like, what's going on? I haven't had a crazy injury before. I looked back and was like, 'Did he just step on my foot?' But I'm doing the drill by myself. My foot started burning, and I'm like, "What is this?'"
After working hard to get the Achilles back to full strength, the 26-year-old hopes to show the XFL what he's been doing since his days dominating as a Freeport Pretzel.
"Man, it's going to do what it's always been doing my entire life," he says of his athletic ability. "When it comes to catching the ball, kick returns, running the ball. I can do it all."
But he wouldn't be in this position if he wasn't willing to chase his dream, even when the path got bumpy.
"Going through that adversity, being in that situation, it's something where I really have to fight to get back," McShane says. "I love the moment of going through that. Those one and a half, two years of rehab, I loved it. I just saw a different part of life."
He understands that nothing is given. He'll have to earn his spot as a professional athlete.
"Things are not always going to go your way," he says. "It's not. God always has a plan. He shut it down for a reason. I'm just moving forward from that and the best is always yet to come."
As he dreams of once again scoring touchdowns, Steve McShane appreciates every step of his journey, with the best, he insists, still to come.