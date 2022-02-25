'It can be a great landmark for our city;' Prairie Street Brewing Company reflects on foundation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Since 2013, Prairie Street Brewing Company has been a foundational pillar to the rebirth of downtown Rockford.
"It feels silly to say this, because so many people come down here, but at the time people thought we were crazy for even trying to put a brewery down here," says co-founder Reed Sjostrom.
But that vision for a community gathering spot started long before with Sjostrom's business partner.
"Dustin Koch, my partner, his parents actually had the vision for this building way back in the late 90s when they bought it back in '99."
When the pair decided to take the plug and beginning renovating 200 Prairie Street, he says the building started to show its potential.
"At that point it was like, 'Hey this is a great spot on the river, it can be a beautiful event center, it can be restaurant, condo, offices, all of these things and it can be a great landmark for our city Rockford.'"
But the moment the dream became real for Sjostrom was when the beer tanks came in.
"It was just like, 'Oh my gosh, we get to make beer now, this is amazing.'"
The brewery has made more than 700 different types of brews since opening and the top seller is the Screw City Light.
"The beer is always a huge plus, but I think the best part about all of this is seeing people down here just enjoying the space," says Sjostrom.
Prairie Street Brewing Company is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, closed on Tuesday.