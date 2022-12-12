Inspiring 815: Ho Ho Hope Boxes Spread Holiday Cheer to Families in Need

OREGON (WREX) - This week's Inspiring 815 is feeding the Ogle County community one jolly Christmas box at at time.
"A little bit crazy to start a food drive in the middle of the pandemic, when all the things were going on right?," explains founder Nick Oliver.
That's exactly what Nick Oliver did at the height of the 2020 pandemic, as he began his Ho Ho Hope boxes to help the families he saw that were in need of essential things.
"The pandemic hit in such a way where a lot of people lost their jobs, had a lot of people that were newly struggling that didn't qualify for programs and a lot of people had a hard time getting unemployment," say Nick Oliver, founder of Ho Ho Hope Boxes.
The pandemic changed the way Nick Oliver saw those in need in his very own community. Every year they raise $2,000 to $3,000, enough to feed 60 to 75 families.
"Food costs are higher than ever, they're dollars going less than what they're used to. If we can help a family and cover them and have them have a nice Christmas dinner and they can have money to spend on their kids or spend on Christmas, you know anyway we can help, we're going to do that," explains a passionate Oliver.
What makes Ho Ho Hope boxes different? Their recipients remain anonymous, their identity only known to Nick.
The way Nick puts is, "I want people to feel safe if they reach out to us, I don't want there to be a stigma behind in asking for help, especially around the holidays. We feed a lot of kids and that's a large part of what this was for me."
Since its inception, Ho Ho Hope Boxes has spread the cheer to over 500 moms, dads, and children.
With the help of the community from members of the Riverstone Church and local Girl Scout troops, Nick and his family help pack and deliver the boxes.
Nick says this initiative wouldn't be reality without the community's help and engagement.
Nick hopes to keep expanding his initiative in the years to come, even hoping to make the organization an official non-profit and expand its services to other communities like Rockford.
There's no end in sight to just how far Nick will continue this initiative.
"It feels totally amazing doing this, an outpouring of messages after the boxes are delivered, people pour their hearts out and it feels amazing to be able to help people out like that and people that need the help," says Oliver.
If you're an Ogle family in need and wish to be a recipient of a Ho Ho Hope box this season, you can reach out privately to nick via his Facebook page: GRUBguru at https://www.facebook.com/Foodies815/
Nick will try to take as many orders as he can all this week.
If you want to donate to help a family in need, 33 dollars will help fund one Ho Ho Hope box per family, you can find donation links on that Facebook page as well.
And if you wish to volunteer and assemble boxes, reach out to Nick, they will be gathering at the Riverstone Church this Saturday December 17th.