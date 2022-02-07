Illinois law bans hair discrimination in schools, how it aims to encourage black hair empowerment

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As part of black history month, 13 WREX is highlighting black culture.
The three week series begins with a look into Illinois' new law banning hair discrimination in schools.
State senator Mike Simmons, who wears his hair in freeform locs, led the charge in getting the hair discrimination law passed.
"My legislation is an anti-racist piece of legislation because it makes that now illegal in all of our schools. You literally can't have a school teacher or authority figure tell a black child your hair is unprofessional. That is no longer legal in Illinois," Sen. Simmons said.
Styles like braids, locs, corn rolls, and afros are rich in black culture. Some people say it's also a breeding ground for inappropriate comments.
"We know our society sends a whole lot of spoken and unspoken signals that says your hair is "not professional" that's what they say or there's always some adjective we know that's usually just coded racism," Sen. Simmons said.
The goal of this new law is to normalize black hair inclusion and show Black children it's okay to express yourself.
So why is a law like this so significant and what does it mean to the black community?
"Be open-minded everybody's culture is different," Owner of Luvself Luxury Braids, Shanae Curry said.
Shanae is a hair stylist in Rockford. She's been doing natural hair since her teenage years.
"I specialize in braids because braids is a good protective style for natural hair and I really love having our hair in it's state of growing you don't have to put any chemicals on it," Shanae said. "Wearing your hair in braids can be apart of who you are or your identity,"
Shanae's 12-year-old daughter, Zaniyah, remembers what it was like seeing people that look like her treated differently because of their hair.
"When I was little I used to watch a whole bunch of weird news things about kids getting sent home for the color of their hair and what braided hairstyle they wear and I was like that's kind of mean if my teachers did that to me I would not like them anymore," Zaniyah Massenet said.
It's a feeling no child should ever experience.
"We need to make sure we create learning environments where people feel like they can show up as themselves and they can be creative because ultimately that's how people really learn," Sen. Simmons said.
"It's really important to let them be able to express themselves in that way and also it gives you that confidence boost, you go get your hair done and you feel like oh I can do anything," Curry said.
Kids like Zaniyah say wearing different styles is a symbol of who you are.
"It would kind of be weird if everybody had to wear only straight hair, only had black hair, or only had blonde hair, or only had blue eyes like God made them different so it should be different not the same," Massenet said.
This new law is introducing an era of black hair empowerment, rejecting European beauty standards and making sure natural hairstyles on black children are celebrated and represented.
"However your hair grows embrace it and love it," Curry said.
"We don't want to stand in, we want to stand out," Massenet said.
There will be a compliance probe conducted by the Illinois State Board of Education once a year to make sure all schools are following the new guidelines.
Ending hair discrimination doesn't stop here.
There's a nationwide push called 'The Crown Act', a bill that would make hair discrimination illegal in the workplace.
Right now Illinois State Senator Mattie Hunter is sponsoring that legislation.
It passed out the Illinois Senate last year and awaits consideration in the House.
If you would like to learn more about the Crown Act click here.