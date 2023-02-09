High school teams battle weather in Snow Sculpting Competition

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thursday morning's rain quickly transitioned into snow, making life a little easier for the high school teams that braved the elements early to get started with their first day of the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition. This is a weekend many of them have been waiting to come for a long time.
"We have been waiting and waiting and waiting for this weekend to approach," Belvidere North's Kayla Knoepfle said.
While some teams, including most of the state teams, waited for the wet weather to pass, other high school teams started chipping away on their creations as soon as they could.
"The rain this morning definitely scared me off a little bit," Belvidere North's Danielle Sanchez said. "I was a little nervous."
"I'm glad it turned to snow, not icy rain," Christian Life's Abby Clinton said. "But I think we're used to it now. We're numb."
These talented snow artists don't mind snow falling from the sky, as long as they get to start turning these giant snow blocks into what they envision. The teams come up with designs, many using miniature sculptures, to help visualize how they can turn the block of snow into a work of art.
"My favorite part of it is just being able to see the thing you've designed and worked on for so long come into an actual structure," Keith's Nangba Konyak said.
"We both designed it together," Belvidere North's Knoepfle said. "We did it last year. We put so much time and effort. To see it all at the end, it's beautiful."
The designs are as varied as the sculptors' personalities.
"It's B-Lizard, so it's a lizard in a blizzard," Knoepfle explains. "He's got his little hat on. He's trying to stay warm with a little hot cocoa. He's feeling the weather, just like we are out here."
"We're going to make a little mushroom and have a little moth on top," Clinton said of her Christian Life team's design.
"Our sculpture is called Bee Nice," said Keith's Konyak. "It's a double pun because it's got bees and spells the word nice out of snow and ice."
And when things get a little tough out there, certain tools make life easier.
"The machete helps," Clinton said with a laugh.
Working together toward a common goal, these kids are creating snow sculptures that will last until mother nature says otherwise, while also creating memories that will never melt away.