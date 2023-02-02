Hecox advocates for heart health after scary diagnosis

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Madi Hecox has always been an athlete. Now she wants to dedicate her life to making sure athletes keep an eye on their hearts.
"I think it really hit me was when I walked into the cardiologist for the first time and he said, 'You know when healthy athletes just drop dead? That could have been you'" Hecox explains.
When she got an EKG while playing college basketball in Florida, they discovered she had Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome.
"The best way it was explained to me was that it was a highway and I had an extra lane," she said.
It's when the heart has an extra electrical pathway, causing it to beat extra fast at times. It could cause sudden cardiac arrest, which is the leading cause of death in sports, according to the non-profit organization Who We Play For, which advocates for heart health.
"Just initially, just very, very scary," Hecox said. "But it has now prospered into a success and a new passion that's developed in my heart."
That passion in her heart is directed at helping other people's hearts.
"I have aspirations to create Hecox's Heart Foundation," she said. "I've talked a little bit to [Rock Valley College softball coach] Darin Monroe and people back home to see where in Rockford and local areas I can be involved and help create that impact with a non-profit myself."
She plans on teaming up with Who We Play For to implement programs in her home state. Hecox interned with the organization while attending college in Florida and has a strong relationship with the founder.
"Finding a way where we eliminate the excuses but we advocate for the reasons and the importance of heart screenings is ultimately going to be the difference maker," she says about starting her foundation.
Hecox has always shown heart when she plays. Now she's advocating to keep heart health on full display.