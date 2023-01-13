Hagerman qualifies for United States bowling team

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When Becca Hagerman heard her name called for Team USA bowling, she was overcome with emotion.
"This can't be happening," she said. "This is very surreal."
For someone who's never left the country, Hagerman needs to get a passport now so she can bowl for the United States in international competitions.
"I think it's pretty awesome I get to represent my home country," Hagerman said. "It definitely comes with big responsibility. Being able to be picked to do that is really special and it means a lot to me."
She's had the dream of bowling for her country for a long time.
"I think it's made the little girl [verson of] me, looking back, very happy," Hagerman said. "I always grew up watching them post things about Team USA and how they travel the world. I realized when I was younger that I want to do that. That would be cool. It's definitely a goal."
Hagerman showed off her new hardware and Team USA jacket at Cherry Bowl while home for a few days. She has fond memories of getting her bowling career started there.
"My nonnu, my mom's dad, they're the bowling side of the family," she explains. "I started bowling when I was three, doing the bumpers here at Cherry Bowl. And I just always followed it."
Those memories at Cherry Bowl went into high school, where Hagerman helped Harlem win two team state titles, while also winning two individual state titles. She helped Harlem win three national team titles as well. Last year, she helped McKendree win an NCAA National Championship. She's worked toward this moment for a long time, building on her successes.
"Probably middle school, maybe my first year of high school, I realized I wanted to do this professionally," she said. "I want to go and bowl in professional stops. I did it this summer and I love it."
And although her grandfathers aren't here to see her make Team USA, she knows they're always with her. She even qualified for Team USA while wearing a special Navy-themed jersey she had made for one of them.
"That was the one I decided to wear that day for good luck," Hagerman said. "I think they'd both be proud."
Becca Hagerman, moving on to great heights in the bowling world, while always remembering where she started.