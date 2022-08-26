Expert likes CherryVale Mall's chances to survive long term thanks to these business moves

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Traffic and sales are up at CherryVale Mall in 2022. A spokesperson with the mall, Stacey Keating reached out with 2021 sales numbers up 20% over 2019 sales, and that foot traffic through 2022 so far is up more than 10% from this time in 2021.
Keating contributed the rising numbers to people wanting the social experience of shopping after COVID-19 took it away.
"For so long during the pandemic, we didn't have access to that," Keating said. "We were all stuck in our homes, and when the malls reopened in 2020 and in 2021 we saw significant increases in sales."
But do the rising sales mean the mall can stick around long term? 13 Investigates dug deeper with an expert in retail to see if the mall is making the right moves to survive.
Jan Rogers Kniffen sat down with us over Zoom to break down those details. He's ran thousands of stores and 26 regional malls. He has visited CherryVale before all the way back in 2003, when the first Marshal Fields store outside of Chicago opened there. Right now, he is the CEO J Rogers International, and regularly appears on CNBC as a retail expert.
The Problem Facing Malls:
Back in 2014, Rogers made a prediction on CNBC about shopping shifting heavily online. His belief was that by 2030, half of retail sales would happen online. At that time, he says online sales made up a miniscule 4% of sales.
When he made that prediction, there were more than 1,200 malls in operation. Today, around 960 still have their doors open, and Kniffen expects hundreds more to falter.
In the end, he sees 350 malls that are likely going to stay open with little change, and up to another 250 that have to make adjustments, but will still survive. The other malls however have a grim outlook.
"There will be a whole group to get to the 960 number that either have to get reconfigured, go through bankruptcy, go away, become Amazon distribution centers, something has to happen," Kniffen said. "You know, 23 malls have already become distribution centers, and there's a lot more that will at some point in time."
What's CherryVale doing well?
Tilted 10 Arcade:
Kniffen was quick to compliment CherryVale for adding Tilted 10 Arcade where Sears used to be at the mall. He says this is the way of the future for smaller malls like CherryVale to stay afloat. To Kniffen, the main struggle for these smaller malls is getting people through the door, which he believes the arcade accomplishes.
"Do I think CherryVale as an example, putting Tilt in is a good idea, Yes! Absolutely!" Kniffen said. "Our biggest problem is getting you to the mall."
He says there is a risk with these attractions though where people come just to play games then go home, which doesn't help keep the mall and other stores going.
"What you don't want to have is everyone goes to the Tilt, then go get in their cars and leave," Kniffen said.
Filling empty space with local businesses:
Empty store fronts at a mall provide no rent and no reason for people to visit, which is why Kniffen applauded the mall for filling empty space with local businesses.
"What they've done is they filled in the space where the nationals left and the locals could fill it in," Kniffen said. "That's important, and if it gives it a local feel and people lime that, and people tend to like shopping locally, that can be a positive for them."
We spoke to a local business at CherryVale, Laced Up 815. Owners Dylan Boyd and Zach Marrie started their business strictly online, but saw an opportunity at the mall. They started with a 1,000 square foot store, but found traction and got a larger storefront so they could store more product and meet demand.
Boyd says the sheer number of people coming to the mall jumpstarted their growth, even if a lot of those people didn't even come to the mall to visit their store.
"For us it was going to be the constant foot traffic," Boyd said. "There's always someone in the mall. People that don't even know about shoes kind of just see us now and come here and just like the look."
What's CherryVale struggle with?
Lack of national retailers:
This wasn't a long list for Kniffen, but it's one that could decide whether the mall makes it long term, the presence or lack thereof of anchor stores. To Kniffen, CherryVale has two: Macy's and JC Penny. Kniffen was particularly impressed with the mall keeping their JC Penny store after the retail giant closed several locations to cut costs.
However, while he thinks both Macy's and JC Penny are strong anchor stores, he says the presence of so many local stores shows an inability to attract and keep national retailers.
CherryVale used to have Sears and Bergners in their two other marque storefronts, but both left, giving way to Tilted 10 and Galleria Furniture.
*Crime:
Kniffen said he couldn't comment on the data we gave him about CherryVale's call log and whether it impacts the mall's long term future, but we tackle that issue in depth HERE.
Conclusion:
CherryVale faces challenges like every other mall fighting for survival. Kniffen says he wasn't entirely positive if the mall would survive, but endorsed the strategy the mall is taking, believing it gives them the best chance to survive.
"I absolutely believe that conceptually, they are doing the right thing," Kniffen. "You have to have fun things to do at the mall to get people to come there and have dwell time."