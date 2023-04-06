ROCKFORD (WREX) — Downtown is where business, entertainment and government all intersect. The pulse of the community can be found in its downtown, where people from all walks of life come together to enjoy what a city has to offer.
"I think if you look at any thriving community around the world, there's a central part of that city that is the heartbeat of a community where people come together for entertainment, recreation and commerce," Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO John Groh said.
"I really think that how the downtown operates and how it feels, it's a definite reflection of the village," said Rockton Village President John Peterson.
From the hustle and bustle of downtown Rockford, to the small, quaint downtowns that dot Northwestern Illinois, there's something special about downtowns that bring people together.
"It's a part of the community that belongs to everybody," Groh said. "Everybody should feel welcome. There should be activities and businesses that appeal to the entire community. I hope that over time we continue to grow downtown into a place where everyone feels welcome and involved and invited."
"Hopefully they spend their money at home," Peterson said. "More at home and less on Amazon. Help your local community."
Derek Bayne will explore different downtowns around Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. We want to find out what's working in your community, what might be missing from some downtowns and what these local businesses mean to communities and the people who live there. As Petula Clarke once sang, "Things will be great when you're downtown." Derek looks forward to running into you in your downtown, as part of Destination Downtown with Derek Bayne. Tune in Thursday night on 13 News at 10 as we kick off the new series.