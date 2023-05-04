Destination Downtown with Derek Bayne: Byron

BYRON (WREX) — Destination Downtown explores different downtowns around our area. We're starting with downtown Byron, a city nestled along the Rock River where Rt. 2 and Rt. 72 intersect. Downtown Byron runs just a couple of blocks through the center of town, but it packs a lot into that stretch.
"All the local small businesses we have that are locally owned makes for a vibrant community," Byron Mayor John Rickard said.
Mary Maas has lived in Byron all her life.
"A lot of changes, a lot of changes," she says. "I can't think of anything that hasn't changed."
She graduated from Byron in 1959, and later married Paul Maas, a Stillman Valley grad. The Stillman Valley class of 1956 welcomes her with open arms as they meet at the Sunrise Restaurant the final Wednesday of every month.
"There's just a whole lot of memories," Jan Hedrick reminisces. "We sat here earlier talking about where the dentist had been and who had been the doctor at the time. Going to Sharon Wickwire's for a soda which was a big deal for farm kids. All those things are so different."
While you'll only find Bittner Bakery at the Byron Museum of History, there are plenty of new businesses coming to Byron, like Bath and Body Fusion, which recently relocated from Rockford.
"I do more than just sell them products," Bath and Body Fusion owner Jenny Ralston said. "I shine light. I give them hugs. I'm dealing with a lot of medical patients being sent to me by our local hospitals and dermatologists."
Bath and Body Fusion shares a space with another business, something this community is all about.
"I see a lot of businesses collaborating to host events and things like that," said Devin Stoll, owner of Velvet Poppy Floral Design. "I think that's important and a crucial thing to do, to support each other."
The Cave got a lot of support, bouncing back from a 2018 fire. It burned up some Byron history, but it only fueled the community to rally around the longtime bar and grill.
"It's always been a rite of passage," Cave owner Matt Pendergrass said. "When you reach that milestone of 21, this is where you went. A lot of history here in this building. I've tried to incorporate a lot of it into my decor, some of the things that have happened in the community that are successful, I try to hang on the walls."
Sports play an important role in the fabric of the community. Byron is the birthplace of Albert Spalding. Yes, that Spalding, who has an exhibit at the Byron Museum of History.
Tiger Pride runs deep, as evidenced by a new mural as you enter town from the west.
"To have a mural that kind of reflects that and bring that into the downtown more directly is a place of Tiger pride," Mayor Rickard said.
From a new mural on the west end, to the oldest Civil War Monument in Illinois on the east end, and all the businesses in between, Byron is going strong.
"The downtown is very alive and well," Pendergrass said.
And the sense of community brings it all together.
"It's just the people," says Mary Maas. "How much people care about each other."
"It's just friendly living," said Barb Werckle, another member of the Stillman Valley class of '56 that meets at the Sunrise Restaurant.
Downtown Byron has a lot to offer the people who live in Ogle Co. and beyond, making it a destination for a variety of people.