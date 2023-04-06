 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dairyhaus set to open for 40th season Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Dairy Haus opens Friday and will celebrate its 40th year of serving ice cream.

ROCKTON (WREX) — A Stateline summertime staple opens for the season Friday, celebrating a major milestone. Dairyhaus in Rockton celebrates its 40th year serving up some of the best ice cream in the area. 

They're hard at work making ice cream for the new season, and excitement is high.

"This year is extra crazy," Dairyhaus owner Brent Murray said. "It's our 40th anniversary year this year. I'm more excited than anybody. But our whole staff is excited too. It's just going to be an awesome season. We've been down here for a month getting ready for this. So we've put all the cherries on top for the opening weekend."

For Murray, this is a special time. The shop has been in his family since 1995, and he remembers helping out when he was a 14-year-old kid. After taking over for his mom, he's helped Dairyhaus continue its tradition in Rockton.

"We all, as people, have birthdays and special days," Murray says. "This is it for me. This has been such an accumulation of all of our hard work and all of these years of figuring stuff out. I hope to see the whole Stateline community out here this weekend. It's going to be a beautiful weekend and we just cannot wait."

Dairyhaus opens at noon Friday and is open until 9 p.m. It's open Saturday and Sunday from 11-9.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Anchor

Derek Bayne is one of the co-Anchors of the 4, 5, and 6 p.m. newscasts. He joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you