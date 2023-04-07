Dairyhaus opens for 40th season

ROCKTON (WREX) — Dairyhaus has become a summertime staple in the Stateline, known miles around for making some of the best ice cream around. The small ice cream shop in Rockton is celebrating its 40th year in business, with an Easter weekend to open the season.
"Opening up and seeing the crowd of people, it's overwhelming as far as the support goes," Dairyhaus owner Brent Murray said. "You feel like this passion project you've been working on your whole life is so well-received. It's just a nice pat on the back to see our community coming out on a beautiful Friday day and enjoying a scoop of ice cream with us."
Dairyhaus is offering extended hours this year. The shop will be open from 11-9 this weekend and throughout the spring, a change as the shop usually opened in the late afternoon. Dairyhaus is also selling merchandise to commemorate the 40-year anniversary, with a tent offering shirts along with samples of ice cream.
The first customer of the new season was 5-year-old Olivia Thor, who couldn't wait to go to Dairyhaus with her grandma.
"It's really exciting because I haven't gone to Dairyhaus for awhile," she said while eating her Blue Moon ice cream cone.
With school out for Good Friday, it gave kids a chance to stumble upon the opening day while out for a bike ride around town.
"It's really good because no school, and now it's the 40th year they've opened," said Whitman Post Elementary School student Jaxen Petersen. "I didn't even know until you guys showed up and I'm like, 'Oh my God. 40th year? I wasn't even born.'"
Liz Meinert made the trip around Rt. 75 from Davis to Rockton. It's something she does several times throughout the year, always enjoying bringing her grandkids for ice cream.
"We come every year," Meinert said. "It's the best ice cream in the Stateline. It seriously is. I love the atmosphere. It's small."
Murray says he has some big plans for later this year, but he couldn't announce them just yet. Either way, Rockton will be a little busier with the weather turning warmer and Dairyhaus open for a 40th year.