Dairy Haus set to open for 40th season Friday

ROCKTON (WREX) — A Stateline summertime staple opens for the season Friday, celebrating a major milestone. Dairy Haus in Rockton celebrates its 40th year serving up some of the best ice cream in the area.
They're hard at work making ice cream for the new season, and excitement is high.
"This year is extra crazy," Dairy Haus owner Brent Murray said. "It's our 40th anniversary year this year. I'm more excited than anybody. But our whole staff is excited too. It's just going to be an awesome season. We've been down here for a month getting ready for this. So we've put all the cherries on top for the opening weekend."
For Murray, this is a special time. The shop has been in his family since 1995, and he remembers helping out when he was a 14-year-old kid. After taking over for his mom, he's helped Dairy Haus continue its tradition in Rockton.
"We all, as people, have birthdays and special days," Murray says. "This is it for me. This has been such an accumulation of all of our hard work and all of these years of figuring stuff out. I hope to see the whole Stateline community out here this weekend. It's going to be a beautiful weekend and we just cannot wait."
Dairy Haus opens at noon Friday and is open until 9 p.m. It's open Saturday and Sunday from 11-9.