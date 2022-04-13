Climate change may impact severe weather in the Midwest

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As our planet continues to warm, the changing climate may have an impact on severe weather across the Midwest.
Climate is the usual weather that happens in one place. It is recorded and observed over months, years, and decades. When thinking about climate change, it is the unusual change that occurs within the climate. This change can be how much rain one place sees or even a change in temperatures.
Here in the Midwest, we've seen an increase in severe storms, but could climate change be at fault? According to a professor of Meteorology at Northern Illinois University, Victor Gensini, the season or 'window' for severe storms has lengthened.
The season may be off to an earlier start in months such as February and March lasting through November and December. This allows for there to be more days that favor severe storms in one calendar year.
As the climate continues to warm, we can anticipate better conditions to produce strong storms, something we've already seen this year. Just last year, two of the most prolific tornado outbreaks happened in mid-December.
Gensini mentioned we have a likelihood to see more outbreaks and more bigger tornadoes on those severe days. A trend that has also been noticed is the location of your typical 'tornado alley' shifting further east, closer to the Midwest.
Climate change is beginning to bring many impacts but the changes it brings to severe weather is something we are already having to face. As we are already in our severe season, make you sure you have a plan and know where your safe space is before severe weather strike.