Beloit woman helping fellow domestic violence survivors know they are not alone

BELOIT (WREX) — Survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault face so many challenges before, during and after the incidents they live through.
One of the biggest being finding somewhere to go for help.
Right across the Stateline in Beloit, the answer to that question is Family Services.
That's where Stephanie Hormig, born and raised between Rockford and Beloit, works as a survivor advocate.
"I think that anybody that's in a social work field or a helping field felt pulled to it for some reason," Hormig said.
Stephanie specifically works with survivors in the LGBTQ+ community.
Being a part of the community herself, she takes pride in being able to help people navigate the difficult journey of a survivor.
"We are very lucky to have a five year grant to where I can specifically work with the LGBTQ community not only being a part of it but also seeing the stats of domestic violence within the community is staggering," Hormig said.
"It's almost double that of heterosexual relationships."
Hormig's co-workers admire her ability to connect with those that walk into family services, it makes her invaluable to the cause in their eyes.
"She is truly grounded in addressing the well being and helping everybody she comes into contact with whether it's her coworkers or the survivors she's working with," Family Services director of survivor empowerment services Kelsey Hood-Christenson said.
Stephanie's ability to connect comes from a shared experience, being a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Not to say she uses her personal story to build a bridge, but she feels being able to come across as a kindred spirit helps other survivors open up.
"To be able to say 'Hey, there are reasons why people like me get into this field. I happen to be a domestic violence and sexual assault survivor how can I help you to get past or how can I help you find the justice that you need," Hormig said.
"It's a part of me but it doesn't define me."
At Family Services, they know survivors started the path toward prevention and survivors will continue moving that work forward.
"People like Stephanie can bring a passion and an empathy to those that they're working with that is instantly recognized by those survivors," Hood-Christenson said.
If you know anyone working to make our community a better place for everyone that calls it home, you can fill out a nomination form here or you can reach out to eleake@wrex.com.