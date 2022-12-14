Athlete of the Week - Phoenix Blakely

DAKOTA (WREX) — As you drive into Dakota, it's easy to see just how big wrestling is there.
"The atmosphere is amazing," said senior wrestler Phoenix Blakely. "The community loves. We love it. The gym is always full when we have a home dual. I love it. Before matches when I see the crowd it makes me want to go out there and just win. Get them all hyped up."
Phoenix Blakely is carrying on the tradition of greatness for the Indians. He's won three state championships individually, and hopes to finish off his career with a state sweep.
"Don't look back," he said. "Just work hard and get the goals done that you wanted to get done. Four-time state champ by the end of the year."
His uncle, Josh Alber, was a four-time, undefeated state champ. Now Alber works with his nephew to hone his skills.
"I always grew up watching him," Blakely says of Alber. "We've always been in the practice room pretty competitive with each other. He brings it to me usually. But he's been getting me better."
Blakely helped Dakota win a team dual state title his freshman year as well. He's looking to book-end his career with team titles, in addition to the individual championships.
"The whole team wants it," he said. "We've all been wanting it the last couple of years. Sophomore year we weren't allowed to due to COVID. Last year we just didn't have the numbers. But this year we should be able to get it done."
As a senior, Blakely is taking on a more aggressive approach on the mat this year.
"I'd say I'm more of a defensive wrestler the last couple of years," Blakely said. "This year I'm trying to get my offense going. I've been changing it up a little bit. Right now I'm an offensive wrestler."
And as far as wrestling running in the family, brother Maddux wrestles at UW-Platteville now. And Phoenix is helping pass it down to their 6-year-old brother.
"Every night pretty much," Blakely says of wrestling around the house with his little brother. "We wrestle in the living room. He's getting pretty good. He cracks me a couple of times."
Phoenix Blakely is trying to finish as a champion, while carrying on a family and town tradition.