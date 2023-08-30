Athlete of the Week - Nico Bertolino

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere North's Nico Bertolino is a burner. He's always had that extra burst that makes him hard to catch in the open field.
"It's been the same," Bertolino says. "There's been no change. Ever since I started playing in about fourth grade, it's always just been about getting to the perimeter and outrunning anybody that thinks they can catch me."
To go along with that speed, Bertolino carries a competitive spirit that stretches into just about everything.
"I can probably say I'm undefeated in the game of Monopoly," he said. "Never been beaten."
As he passes the proverbial 'Go' on his way to the end zone, Bertolino knows he needs to take on a bigger role in the locker room as a senior.
"It's also a little bit more motivational for me because I know I'm a big leader for this team," he explains. "I'm a captain on the football team and I'll probably be a captain for the track team as well. I'm constantly going to have people looking up to me. I can't ever really hang my head down for any reason. If anyone sees me down, they'll think it's OK to be down as well. And I can't let that happen."
Bertolino holds the school records in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes in track, including a Sectional championship his sophomore year. That's one of the highlights of his high school career. One of the lows was losing in the first round of the football playoffs to the same team the past two years, both in heartbreaking fashion.
"Those memories are always sitting in the back of our heads," he says. "Especially throughout games. We can't get complacent ever."
That attitude will serve Bertolino and the Blue Thunder well this season.
"My goal for the team is to at least win two playoff games," he says.
As he turns the corner into his senior season, Bertolino will play a big role in helping Belvidere North achieve its goals this year.