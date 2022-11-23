Athlete of the Week - Gunar Lobdell and Gage Dunker

LENA (WREX) — As Lena-Winslow gets ready for the 1-A state championship game, two friends are enjoying the journey. Gunar Lobdell and Gage Dunker, along with Jake Zeal, have formed a tough rushing attack for opponents to stop this season.
"Getting over a thousand yards was definitely a goal for me but most of the props goes to the offensive line, tight ends and running backs to help block for me," says Dunker.
Lobdell transferred from Orangeville after his family moved. He's adjusted nicely to the Panthers.
"Obviously, I started a little slow being new to the offense and everything but I knew everything would take care of itself putting in the hard work," Lobdell said.
Dunker rushed for 25 touchdowns and more than 1,300 yards this season. Lobdell should hit the 1,500 yard mark for the season in the state title game, and he's scored 24 touchdowns. He also credits the coaching staff for getting him ready to go this season.
"All our coaches are great," Lobdell said. "Even our JV guys at practice they work their butts off to give us a real look and our coaches do a great job helping everyone at their positions and it helps make everything a lot easier come game time."
Lena-Winslow head coach Ric Arand remembers a specific moment in another sport when he knew these two would have fun playing together.
"One time at the free throw line during a basketball game last year, Gage actually talked to Gunar about coming to Le-Win and playing football here," Arand explains. "He heard he was going to move and I think Gunar's reaction was like, 'This is crazy. You're asking me about this during a basketball game where we're on opposing sides.' So that's kind of how that friendship started."
These two friends are hoping to finish off this season with an undefeated mark and the Panthers' sixth state title since 2010.