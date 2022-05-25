Athlete of the Week - Grant Milbrath

PECATONICA (WREX) — Grant Milbrath broke his hip his freshman year, but came back stronger than ever and started powerlifting as he gained strength. That led him to try out throwing events for Du-Pec track and field, after some prodding from his friends on the team.
"I just started to get stronger and stronger," Milbrath explains. "My friends convinced me to do track. Last year was my first season. The strength boosted my ability to throw. From there I kind of fell in love with it and I'm doing a lot better now."
Milbrath went to state last year along with his older brother, Miles, who made it in the triple jump. Now his younger brother, Max, is going to state with him this year, also in the triple jump, while Grant looks to bring his intensity to both the shot put and discus at state.
"Just kind of go in there and compete," he says. "Do what I can do best and just kind of put out there what I've been working on. [I've been] working on just the small things so I can hopefully get a big throw coming up at state. I'm hoping to place top five for both. That would be awesome."
Illinois State-bound football player Jake Anderson will also compete in the discus at state. Anderson was the one who really convinced Milbrath to come out for track, and now they have friendly competition that leads to constant improvement.
"With me and Jake, we kind of just push each other," Milbrath said. "We're constantly pushing each other through offseason, at the gym or wherever we go we're pushing each other."
As for Milbrath, this will be his last weekend suiting up for the Rivermen, and he wants to make the most of it.
"It's sad but I'm just hoping to do my best and really put it all out there this week," he said.
Grant Milbrath will try to finish with a couple of big throws and cement his status as one of the top throwers in program history.