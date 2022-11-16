Athlete of the Week - Gracie Colvin

ROCKTON (WREX) — Gracie Colvin is always ready to dive into a challenge. She excels in the pool and in the classroom, capping off her senior swimming season with a big performance, including two top ten finishes at state.
"We achieved a lot of things we never have before as a team," Colvin said. "We won Sectionals which had never been done before on the girls side. That was really exciting. Just being able to bring two relays down to state, two individuals and two relays."
Colvin qualified for state all three years she had an opportunity to do so. Her sophomore season was shortened without a state meet due to COVID-19.
"Just trying to adjust to that and trying to bounce back from that break from racing," Colvin explains. "It was definitely hard but I think it ended up working out. You just gotta keep going."
She's going to keep going. Colvin will swim in the SEC at Arkansas, a place she thinks she'll fit in seamlessly.
"Definitely just the team culture, the whole atmosphere," she said of why she chose the Razorbacks. "I felt like I was surrounded by a group of like-minded girls who all kind of had the same goal as me which is to swim faster, lift each other up and just be the best versions of ourselves."
Swimming can be a challenge, not just on the body, but also the mind. The early practices, the minimal gains in progress, all to try to keep improving. Those lessons stick with Colvin outside of the pool too, as she maintains a 3.9 GPA.
"Just to not give up and keep plugging along even if it's tough," she said. "In swimming, I feel like you have more losses than wins. You kind of have to not stop believing. Just keep practicing and keep pushing, which I think can apply to life."
Keep practicing and keep pushing. That's something Gracie Colvin will use as she moves forward in her swimming career.