Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing impacts expected. Additional ice
accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Additional power outages and tree damage are possible
due to ice weighing down trees and power lines. Slick spots on
sidewalks and untreated bridges and secondary roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be alert for falling tree branches and downed power lines. Do not
touch downed power lines! If driving, allow for extra travel time
and be alert for tree limbs or power lines blocking roads.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

FDA releases draft guidance on how plant-based milk items should be labeled

Labels on plant-based milks may look different in the future.

 Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration issued draft guidance Wednesday on how companies should label plant-based products that are marketed and sold as alternatives to dairy milk, such as almond milk, oat milk or soy milk.

The draft guidance recommends that any plant-based milk product that has the word "milk" in its name should include a nutrient statement explaining how the product compares with dairy milk. For instance, a label could state: "Contains lower amounts of Vitamin D and calcium than milk."

In September 2018, the FDA requested information on labeling plant-based milk products, leading to Wednesday's draft guidance.

"Today's draft guidance was developed to help address the significant increase in plant-based milk alternative products that we have seen become available in the marketplace over the past decade," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a news release Wednesday.

"The draft recommendations issued today should lead to providing consumers with clear labeling to give them the information they need to make informed nutrition and purchasing decisions on the products they buy for themselves and their families," he said.

The-CNN-Wire

