Farmers gain exposure through livestock shows at Boone County Fair

BELVIDERE — The Boone County Fair supports local farmers through livestock exhibits.

Livestock exhibits are one of the major attractions at the Boone County Fair. Julie Willis of Sunnybrook Farms and her family will participate in the cattle show this year at the Boone County Fair.

Willis believes the fair is an opportunity to let people see the work they do every day.

"It will give them a little insight into what we do when they see us feeding them. A lot of people just have the supermarket experience,” said Willis.

Willis continues to say that she is thankful for the opportunity to recognize the need for farmers and people working in agriculture.

"The numbers are dwindling. It’s cool to be able to be a part of it. It's hard to be a part of it because often you need a job off the farm,” said Willis.

According to Winnebago Boone Farm Bureau, agriculture is one of the largest industries in Boone County, which is about 5% of the county's workforce.

"They produce products sold locally, which support the economy. They keep the money local by the products they buy and resources they use,” said Ann Marie Cain, Farm Bureau Manager.

The Winnebago Boone Farm Bureau will have a designated building at the Boone County Fair. Inside there will be hands-on agriculture activities.

The livestock exhibits include beef, dairy cattle, draft horses, and more. Gates at the Boone County Fair will open at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.