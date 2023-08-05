Fans pack Rivets Stadium on Rockford Peaches night

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Rivets capped off of a huge week of Rockford Women's baseball by honoring the Peaches on Saturday. Rivets stadium was jam packed with both Rivets and Peaches fans alike.

International Women's Baseball Center CEO Kat Williams threw out the first pitch before the Rivets game against Battle Creek. While its been another successful trip to Rockford, she says weeks like this are just the beginning.

"There's a reason that Rockford is called the cradle of baseball," Williams said. "We're going to celebrate every second of that tonight. We're going to celebrate the Peaches and keep building on it. Get ready, there's more to come."